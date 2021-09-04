Northern Illinois goes for two and gets it to upset Georgia Tech

The Northern Illinois Huskies followed the pleas of college football fans everywhere, and went for a two-point conversion and the win with 38 seconds left against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on the road on Saturday.

And it worked. Final score Northern Illinois 22, Georgia Tech 21.

Michigan State transfer Rocky Lombardi threw for 136 yards and two touchdowns in the win, but it was Harrison Waylee who was the real star of the show for the Huskies. He put up 144 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries in the win for NIU.

Lombardi connected with Clint Ratkovich for a three-yard touchdown late to set up a game-tying extra point attempt. But head coach Thomas Hammock decided to go for the win instead. Lombardi was able to find Tyrice Richie as he rolled out in the back of the endzone for what would be the game-winning conversion.

Georgia Tech was a 19-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.