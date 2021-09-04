Montana stuns No. 20 Washington in Seattle in massive upset by FCS team of Pac-12

In what might be the biggest upset of Week 1 college football in 2021, the Montana Grizzlies stunned the No. 20 Washington Huskies 13-7 at Husky Stadium in Seattle. Washington was a 22.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Washington quarterback Dylan Morris was 27-46 for 226 yards with no touchdowns and three interceptions, the last on the final possession for UW. Their inability to move the ball was unexpected and fatal, getting just 2.4 yards per rush and 4.0 yards per play overall.

The Grizzlies had Cam Humphrey throw for just 105 yards on 12-23 passing, but also had 37 carries for 127 yards to help limit possessions. But the ability to keep the Huskies at bay while creating turnovers was enough to get the upset.

It’s a brtual loss for a Pac-12 team that was the second-favorite behind Oregon to win the Pac-12 North this season. With many prognosticators having UW as a darkhorse to be in the mix for a run to the College Football Playoff, this is as stunning an upset as we’ve seen so far this year.