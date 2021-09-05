How to watch Notre Dame vs. Florida State via live online stream

The No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Florida State Seminoles meet up in Week 1 at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC. The Irish have been a consistent playoff threat and look to make the tournament again while the Seminoles attempt to rebuild a historically great program stuck in mediocrity.

Brian Kelly has done a masterful job at Notre Dame, navigating the school to two College Football Playoff appearances despite being independent. The Irish will likely join forces with the ACC soon as teams jockey for position during realignment, but for now, they remain independent. The Seminoles hope to improve on a three-win season in Year 2 under Mike Norvell.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream the game with ABC, WatchESPN or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ABC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Notre Dame is a 7-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -275 on the moneyline. That makes Florida State a +220 moneyline underdog, with the point total is set at 55.5.