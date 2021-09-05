How much will the winner of the TOUR Championship win in 2021

The TOUR Championship heads into the final round on Sunday with the biggest prize of the year on the line. The season-ending tournament will crown the FedExCup Playoffs champ and cut the golfer a check for $15 million. Nice work if you can get it!
Patrick Cantlay heads into the final round with a two-shot lead on Jon Rahm. Cantlay sits at -20 and Rahm is at -18. Justin Thomas (-15), Kevin Na (-13), and Abraham Ancer and Billy Horschel (both -10) round out the top five through 54 holes.
The $15 million prize matches the first place money for the winner of The Players Championship. The second place finisher is due to earn $5 million and third place earns $4 million. The last place finisher in the 30-golfer field would earn $395,000, and this year that is already guaranteed to be Brooks Koepka. He withdrew on Saturday due to a wrist injury and the PGA Tour announced he would receive the prize money for finishing in 30th place.
Here’s what the purse breakdown looks like for the 2021 TOUR Championship.
1: $15,000,000
2: $5,000,000
3: $4,000,000
4: $3,000,000
5: $2,500,000
6: $1,900,000
7: $1,300,000
8: $1,100,000
9: $950,000
10: $830,000
11. $750,000
12. $705,000
13. $660,000
14. $620,000
15. $595,000
16. $570,000
17. $550,000
18. $535,000
19. $520,000
20. $505,000
21. $490,000
22. $478,000
23: $466,000
24: $456,000
25: $445,000
26: $435,000
27. $425,000
28: $415,000
29: $405,000
30: $395,000