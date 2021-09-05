 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How much will the winner of the TOUR Championship win in 2021

We take a look at the purse and winners share for the TOUR Championship, taking place in Atlanta, GA in 2021.

By David Fucillo
Jon Rahm of Spain reacts after making birdie on the 13th hole during the third round of the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club on September 04, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

The TOUR Championship heads into the final round on Sunday with the biggest prize of the year on the line. The season-ending tournament will crown the FedExCup Playoffs champ and cut the golfer a check for $15 million. Nice work if you can get it!

Patrick Cantlay heads into the final round with a two-shot lead on Jon Rahm. Cantlay sits at -20 and Rahm is at -18. Justin Thomas (-15), Kevin Na (-13), and Abraham Ancer and Billy Horschel (both -10) round out the top five through 54 holes.

The $15 million prize matches the first place money for the winner of The Players Championship. The second place finisher is due to earn $5 million and third place earns $4 million. The last place finisher in the 30-golfer field would earn $395,000, and this year that is already guaranteed to be Brooks Koepka. He withdrew on Saturday due to a wrist injury and the PGA Tour announced he would receive the prize money for finishing in 30th place.

Here’s what the purse breakdown looks like for the 2021 TOUR Championship.

1: $15,000,000

2: $5,000,000

3: $4,000,000

4: $3,000,000

5: $2,500,000

6: $1,900,000

7: $1,300,000

8: $1,100,000

9: $950,000

10: $830,000

11. $750,000

12. $705,000

13. $660,000

14. $620,000

15. $595,000

16. $570,000

17. $550,000

18. $535,000

19. $520,000

20. $505,000

21. $490,000

22. $478,000

23: $466,000

24: $456,000

25: $445,000

26: $435,000

27. $425,000

28: $415,000

29: $405,000

30: $395,000

