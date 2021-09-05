Iowa vs. Iowa State odds heading into game week

The Cy-Hawk Trophy is in the national spotlight this year as the Iowa Hawkeyes face the Iowa State Cyclones in Ames, Iowa on Saturday, September 11th. The game is scheduled to air on ABC, with College GameDay set to make the trip to Ames.

The Hawkeyes took care of business efficiently in Week 1, downing trendy Big Ten pick Indiana 34-6. Iowa forced Michael Penix Jr., a Heisman Trophy candidate, into three interceptions and leaned on their ground game. They’ll meet a much tougher opponent in Iowa State in Week 2.

The Cyclones had an interesting time in Week 1 with Northern Iowa, grinding out a 16-10 victory over the Panthers. The No. 7 team in the country did not look like a Big 12 title contender, but Matt Campbell should have his team ready to go in a rivalry game. QB Brock Purdy will hope to be more prolific through the air in this showdown.

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Iowa State -4

Total: TBD

Moneyline: Iowa +155, Iowa State -180

