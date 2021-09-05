Notre Dame vs. Florida State best bets

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Florida State Seminoles will take to the field in Tallahassee on Sunday night, renewing a rivalry that was one of the most fun in the 1990’s in college football.

Updated SP+ per team

Notre Dame: 18 (27 offense, 18 defense)

Florida State: 50 (41 offense, 69 defense)

Injury update

Notre Dame

Linebacker Marist Liufau is out for the season with an ankle

Wide receiver Kevin Austin Jr. is probable with a foot injury

Florida State

It’s not on an official injury list, but there have been mixed reports about the status of former C. Florida quarterback McKenzie Milton. He was competing with Jordan Travis for the starting quarterback position.

ATS/Total

Notre Dame -7, Total 54.5

Opening line

Notre Dame -11, Total 56.5

Returning/recruited talent from 247Sports.com

Notre Dame

Overall 10, Offense 6, Defense 13

Florida State

Overall 20, Offense 28, Defense 20

Weather

81 degrees, partly cloudy, 2% chance of rain

The Pick: Notre Dame -7

Those that got in on -6.5 should feel pretty good here. Wisconsin transfer Jack Coan will be the starting quarterback after Ian Book graduated, and he was the Badgers starter in 2019, so he should be ok in a tough environment on the road. And it looks like we’ll see Jordan Travis for the Noles, with the health status of Milton certainly in doubt.

Across the rest of the team, the stats don’t lie: FSU simply hasn’t recruited enough talent to replace the gap from when Jimbo Fisher left the cupboard pretty barren for Willie Taggart. They pulled the plug on Coach T before he could get the players in that were needed, and Mike Norvell is still building up to the expected standard. This isn’t the FSU of 20 or even 10 years ago that could get the best players out of South Florida and recruit nationally as well.

FSU can still get back to the top of the ACC, but it’s not likely to be this season.

