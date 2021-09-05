Full starting grid for 2021 In It To Win It 200 Truck race at Darlington Raceaway

The full starting grid has been released for this Sunday’s In It to Win It 200 Truck Series race at Darlington Raceway. The green flag will drop for the playoff race at 1:30 p.m. ET and will air on FS1.

Sheldon Creed will be in pole position to start the race and with good reason. He’s coming off a victory at the Toyota 200 a few weeks back and his prior victory came at Darlington in the LiftKits4Less.com 200 back in May. He currently has +450 odds to win on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Creed will be followed by Matt Crafton (+1200), Ben Rhodes (+1000), Stewart Freisen (+2000), and Carson Hocevar (+2200) to round out the top five. Camping World Cup Series leader and odds-on favorite John Hunter Nemechek (+300) will start at six.

With the playoffs dropping from 10 to eight later this month, No. 9 Zane Smith (+800) and No. 10 Chandler Smith (+1800) will need strong performances while on the outside looking in. Zane is starting in the 10-spot and Chandler opens in the 9-spot.

Here is the full lineup for Sunday’s 2021 In It To Win It 200 truck race at the Darlington Raceway.