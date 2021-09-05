 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Full starting grid for 2021 In It To Win It 200 Truck race at Darlington Raceaway

The In It To Win It 200 truck race takes place on Sunday, September 5th this year. We’ve got the full racing order for Sunday’s race at the Darlington Raceway.

By Nick Simon
The full starting grid has been released for this Sunday’s In It to Win It 200 Truck Series race at Darlington Raceway. The green flag will drop for the playoff race at 1:30 p.m. ET and will air on FS1.

Sheldon Creed will be in pole position to start the race and with good reason. He’s coming off a victory at the Toyota 200 a few weeks back and his prior victory came at Darlington in the LiftKits4Less.com 200 back in May. He currently has +450 odds to win on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Creed will be followed by Matt Crafton (+1200), Ben Rhodes (+1000), Stewart Freisen (+2000), and Carson Hocevar (+2200) to round out the top five. Camping World Cup Series leader and odds-on favorite John Hunter Nemechek (+300) will start at six.

With the playoffs dropping from 10 to eight later this month, No. 9 Zane Smith (+800) and No. 10 Chandler Smith (+1800) will need strong performances while on the outside looking in. Zane is starting in the 10-spot and Chandler opens in the 9-spot.

Here is the full lineup for Sunday’s 2021 In It To Win It 200 truck race at the Darlington Raceway.

2021 In It To Win It 200 truck race, full starting lineup

Pos. Driver Car # Car
1 Sheldon Creed 2 Chevrolet
2 Matt Crafton 88 Toyota
3 Ben Rhodes 99 Toyota
4 Stewart Friesen 52 Toyota
5 Carson Hocevar 42 Chevrolet
6 John Hunter Nemechek 4 Toyota
7 Austin Hill 16 Toyota
8 Todd Gilliland 38 Ford
9 Chandler Smith 18 Toyota
10 Zane Smith 21 Chevrolet
11 Dylan Lupton 51 Toyota
12 Grant Enfinger 98 Toyota
13 Johnny Sauter 13 Toyota
14 Hailie Deegan 1 Ford
15 Jack Wood 24 Chevrolet
16 Austin Wayne Self 22 Chevrolet
17 Chase Purdy 23 Chevrolet
18 Derek Kraus 19 Toyota
19 Ryan Truex 40 Chevrolet
20 Josh Berry 25 Chevrolet
21 Tyler Hill 56 Chevrolet
22 Tanner Gray 15 Ford
23 Kris Wright 2 Chevrolet
24 Tate Fogleman 12 Chevrolet
25 Tyler Ankrum 26 Chevrolet
26 Spencer Boyd 20 Chevrolet
27 Danny Bohn 30 Toyota
28 Dawson Cram 41 Chevrolet
29 Colby Howard 9 Chevrolet
30 Josh Reaume 34 Toyota
31 Lawless Alan 45 Chevrolet
33 Jordan Anderson 3 Chevrolet
34 Parker Kligerman 75 Chevrolet
35 Jennifer Jo Cobb 10 Ford
36 Spencer Davis 11 Toyota
37 Norm Benning 6 Chevrolet
38 Clay Greenfield 68 Toyota

