How to watch the In It To Win It 200 Truck race, via live stream

NASCAR’s Truck Series continues its 10-driver playoff series with Sunday’s In It To Win It 200 at Darlington Raceway. The green flag drops at 1:30 p.m. ET on FS1 and a live stream will be available at FOX Live and on the Bally Sports app.
This is the second Truck Series race at Darlington this season, with Sheldon Creed claiming the checkered flag at the LiftKits4Less.com 200 in May. Creed enters Sunday’s race with the pole position and with the second best odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +450 to win.
Current playoff leader John Hunter Nemechek is the race favorite at +300, and will start sixth in the race order. The top five in odds is rounded out by Austin Hill (+700), Zane Smith (+900), and Todd Gilliland (+900). 2020 race champ Ben Rhodes is +1000 to win.
How to watch the In It To Win It 200
Date: Sunday, September 5th
Time: 1:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FOX Live
Live streaming the In It To Win It 200 truck series race on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access FOX Live or the Bally Sports app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.
Starting lineup
2021 In It To Win It 200 truck race, full starting lineup
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|Car
|1
|Sheldon Creed
|2
|Chevrolet
|2
|Matt Crafton
|88
|Toyota
|3
|Ben Rhodes
|99
|Toyota
|4
|Stewart Friesen
|52
|Toyota
|5
|Carson Hocevar
|42
|Chevrolet
|6
|John Hunter Nemechek
|4
|Toyota
|7
|Austin Hill
|16
|Toyota
|8
|Todd Gilliland
|38
|Ford
|9
|Chandler Smith
|18
|Toyota
|10
|Zane Smith
|21
|Chevrolet
|11
|Dylan Lupton
|51
|Toyota
|12
|Grant Enfinger
|98
|Toyota
|13
|Johnny Sauter
|13
|Toyota
|14
|Hailie Deegan
|1
|Ford
|15
|Jack Wood
|24
|Chevrolet
|16
|Austin Wayne Self
|22
|Chevrolet
|17
|Chase Purdy
|23
|Chevrolet
|18
|Derek Kraus
|19
|Toyota
|19
|Ryan Truex
|40
|Chevrolet
|20
|Josh Berry
|25
|Chevrolet
|21
|Tyler Hill
|56
|Chevrolet
|22
|Tanner Gray
|15
|Ford
|23
|Kris Wright
|2
|Chevrolet
|24
|Tate Fogleman
|12
|Chevrolet
|25
|Tyler Ankrum
|26
|Chevrolet
|26
|Spencer Boyd
|20
|Chevrolet
|27
|Danny Bohn
|30
|Toyota
|28
|Dawson Cram
|41
|Chevrolet
|29
|Colby Howard
|9
|Chevrolet
|30
|Josh Reaume
|34
|Toyota
|31
|Lawless Alan
|45
|Chevrolet
|33
|Jordan Anderson
|3
|Chevrolet
|34
|Parker Kligerman
|75
|Chevrolet
|35
|Jennifer Jo Cobb
|10
|Ford
|36
|Spencer Davis
|11
|Toyota
|37
|Norm Benning
|6
|Chevrolet
|38
|Clay Greenfield
|68
|Toyota