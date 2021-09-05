How to watch the In It To Win It 200 Truck race, via live stream

NASCAR’s Truck Series continues its 10-driver playoff series with Sunday’s In It To Win It 200 at Darlington Raceway. The green flag drops at 1:30 p.m. ET on FS1 and a live stream will be available at FOX Live and on the Bally Sports app.

This is the second Truck Series race at Darlington this season, with Sheldon Creed claiming the checkered flag at the LiftKits4Less.com 200 in May. Creed enters Sunday’s race with the pole position and with the second best odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +450 to win.

Current playoff leader John Hunter Nemechek is the race favorite at +300, and will start sixth in the race order. The top five in odds is rounded out by Austin Hill (+700), Zane Smith (+900), and Todd Gilliland (+900). 2020 race champ Ben Rhodes is +1000 to win.

How to watch the In It To Win It 200

Date: Sunday, September 5th

Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FOX Live

Live streaming the In It To Win It 200 truck series race on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access FOX Live or the Bally Sports app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Starting lineup