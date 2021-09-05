 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch the In It To Win It 200 Truck race, via live stream

We go over how you can watch the In It To Win It 200 of the 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at the Darlington Raceway.

By David Fucillo
A general view of trucks on track during the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series LiftKits4Less.com 200 at Darlington Raceway on May 07, 2021 in Darlington, South Carolina. Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

NASCAR’s Truck Series continues its 10-driver playoff series with Sunday’s In It To Win It 200 at Darlington Raceway. The green flag drops at 1:30 p.m. ET on FS1 and a live stream will be available at FOX Live and on the Bally Sports app.

This is the second Truck Series race at Darlington this season, with Sheldon Creed claiming the checkered flag at the LiftKits4Less.com 200 in May. Creed enters Sunday’s race with the pole position and with the second best odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +450 to win.

Current playoff leader John Hunter Nemechek is the race favorite at +300, and will start sixth in the race order. The top five in odds is rounded out by Austin Hill (+700), Zane Smith (+900), and Todd Gilliland (+900). 2020 race champ Ben Rhodes is +1000 to win.

How to watch the In It To Win It 200

Date: Sunday, September 5th
Time: 1:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FOX Live

Live streaming the In It To Win It 200 truck series race on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access FOX Live or the Bally Sports app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Starting lineup

2021 In It To Win It 200 truck race, full starting lineup

Pos. Driver Car # Car
Pos. Driver Car # Car
1 Sheldon Creed 2 Chevrolet
2 Matt Crafton 88 Toyota
3 Ben Rhodes 99 Toyota
4 Stewart Friesen 52 Toyota
5 Carson Hocevar 42 Chevrolet
6 John Hunter Nemechek 4 Toyota
7 Austin Hill 16 Toyota
8 Todd Gilliland 38 Ford
9 Chandler Smith 18 Toyota
10 Zane Smith 21 Chevrolet
11 Dylan Lupton 51 Toyota
12 Grant Enfinger 98 Toyota
13 Johnny Sauter 13 Toyota
14 Hailie Deegan 1 Ford
15 Jack Wood 24 Chevrolet
16 Austin Wayne Self 22 Chevrolet
17 Chase Purdy 23 Chevrolet
18 Derek Kraus 19 Toyota
19 Ryan Truex 40 Chevrolet
20 Josh Berry 25 Chevrolet
21 Tyler Hill 56 Chevrolet
22 Tanner Gray 15 Ford
23 Kris Wright 2 Chevrolet
24 Tate Fogleman 12 Chevrolet
25 Tyler Ankrum 26 Chevrolet
26 Spencer Boyd 20 Chevrolet
27 Danny Bohn 30 Toyota
28 Dawson Cram 41 Chevrolet
29 Colby Howard 9 Chevrolet
30 Josh Reaume 34 Toyota
31 Lawless Alan 45 Chevrolet
33 Jordan Anderson 3 Chevrolet
34 Parker Kligerman 75 Chevrolet
35 Jennifer Jo Cobb 10 Ford
36 Spencer Davis 11 Toyota
37 Norm Benning 6 Chevrolet
38 Clay Greenfield 68 Toyota

