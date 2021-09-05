 clock menu more-arrow no yes

What time is the 2021 Cook Out Southern 500 and how long will the race last?

If you’re wondering when the 2021 Cook Out Southern 500 will start or how long it will last, we’ve got you covered.

By David Fucillo
The starting field takes the green flag during the running of the Steakhouse Elite 200 on May 8, 2021 at Darlington Raceway in Darlington South Carolina Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action on Sunday, September 5th with the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. This is the first race in the 16-driver playoff that culminates in November with the championship race.

The Cook Out Southern 500 starts at 6:00 p.m. ET and will air on NBC Sports. You can watch a live stream on NBCSports.com/live.

The race is 367 laps, which runs across 501.322 miles. Last year, Kevin Harvick won the race with a time of 3:47:26. The race has run between 3:44:46 and 3:57:54 over the past five years. In 2015, it ran 4:28:35, which was the longest time since 1974.

Cup Series points leader Kyle Larson is installed as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, listed at +300. He’s followed by Martin Truex Jr. (+500), Kyle Busch (+600), Denny Hamlin (+700), and Chase Elliott (+850). Kevin Harvick is the defending champ and is listed at +1000 to win.

