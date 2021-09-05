What time is the 2021 In It To Win It 200 and how long will the race last?

The NASCAR Truck Series is back in action on Sunday, September 5th with the 2021 In It To Win It race at the Darlington Raceway. The race starts at 1:30 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. You can watch a live stream on FOX.com/live.

The race is 147 laps, which runs across 200.802 miles. This is the second Truck Series race at Darlington this season, with the first in May lasting 2:28:40. The May race is the permanent version, but was moved back from September and this weekend’s race is a temporary option. Last year, Ben Rhodes won the then September race in 1:53:44. The Truck Series did not race at Darlington from 2012 to 2019, but prior to that generally finished in just under two hours.

John Hunter Nemechek is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +300. May Darlington winner Sheldon Creed follows at +450. The top five is rounded out by Austin Hill (+700), Zane Smith (+800), and Todd Gilliland (+900).