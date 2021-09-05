 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Full starting grid for 2021 Cook Out Southern 500 at the Darlington Raceway

The Cook Out Southern 500 race takes place on Sunday, September 5th this year. We’ve got the full racing order for Sunday’s race at Darlington to kick off the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

By Jovan C. Alford
Ryan Blaney, driver of the #12 BodyArmor Ford, crosses the finish line to win the NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on August 28, 2021 in Daytona Beach, Florida. Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series will head to South Carolina this weekend for the 2021 Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Speedway. The race is scheduled for Sunday at 6:00 p.m. ET. It will be televised on NBC Sports Network and streamed on NBCSports.com/live.

This weekend’s race is apart of the Round of 16 for NASCAR’s Cup Series Playoffs. Last year, Kevin Harvick won the Cook Out Southern 500 as he led for 32 out of the 367 laps. Harvick enters Sunday’s race with the sixth-best odds to win it at +1000, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Kyle Larson has the best odds to win the 500 this weekend at +300 and was the top driver during the NASCAR season. Ryan Blaney comes into Sunday’s playoff race as the pole leader with +2000 odds. Additionally, the first 16 drivers in the starting lineup are in the playoff.

The lineup was determined with a performance-metric formula instead of traditional qualifying. The metric is split into 25 percent from a driver’s previous race finishing position, 25 percent from the car owner’s previous race finishing position, 35 percent comes from the team owner’s points ranking, and 15 percent comes from the previous race fastest lap.

Here is the full lineup for Sunday’s 2021 Cook Out Southern 500 at the Darlington Raceway.

2021 Cook Out Southern 500, full starting grid

Pos. Driver Car # Team
1 Ryan Blaney 12 Ford
2 Denny Hamlin 11 Toyota
3 Kurt Busch 1 Chevrolet
4 Chase Elliott 9 Chevrolet
5 Alex Bowman 48 Chevrolet
6 Kyle Larson 5 Chevrolet
7 Tyler Reddick 8 Chevrolet
8 Aric Almirola 10 Ford
9 Kevin Harvick 4 Ford
10 Martin Truex, Jr. 19 Toyota
11 Joey Logano 22 Ford
12 Kyle Busch 18 Toyota
13 Christopher Bell 20 Toyota
14 William Byron 24 Chevrolet
15 Michael McDowell 34 Ford
16 Brad Keselowski 2 Ford
17 Bubba Wallace 23 Toyota
18 Ryan Preece 37 Chevrolet
19 Ryan Newman 6 Ford
20 Justin Haley 77 Chevrolet
21 Austin Dillon 3 Chevrolet
22 Erik Jones 43 Chevrolet
23 Ross Chastain 42 Chevrolet
24 Chase Briscoe 14 Ford
25 Corey LaJoie 7 Chevrolet
26 Daniel Suarez 99 Chevrolet
27 B.J. McLeod 78 Ford
28 Josh Bilicki 52 Ford
29 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 47 Chevrolet
30 Matt DiBenedetto 21 Ford
31 Cole Custer 41 Ford
32 Anthony Alfredo 38 Ford
33 Cody Ware 51 Chevrolet
34 Chris Buescher 17 Ford
35 Joey Gase 15 Chevrolet
36 James Davison 53 Chevrolet
37 Quin Houff 0 Chevrolet

