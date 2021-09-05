How to watch the Cook Out Southern 500 via live stream

The NASCAR Cup Series is headed to Darlington, South Carolina for the first race of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. The circuit will be running the race at the Darlington Raceway on Sunday, September 5 starting at 6:00 p.m. ET. The race will air on NBC Sports.

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at NBCSports.com/live or through the NBC Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Series standings leader Kyle Larson enters as the odds-on favorite to win the race at +300 courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Following him is 2016 Southern 500 winner Martin Truex Jr. at +500, 2008 winner Kyle Busch at +600, 2010/2017 winner Denny Hamlin at +700, and Chase Elliott at +850.

Defending 500 champion Kevin Harvick, who also won the event in 2014, enters Saturday with +1000 odds. He, along with Hamlin, will attempt to become just the sixth driver to win the race three times. The previous drivers to accomplish the feat were Herb Thomas, Buck Baker, David Pearson, Dale Earnhardt, and Bill Elliott.