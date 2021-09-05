CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying Schedule for Sunday, September 5

The CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers continue as we head to matchday 2 of the final round for the eight teams involved. The USMNT logged a 0-0 draw against El Salvador in their opening match while Mexico topped Jamaica 2-1 to jump to the top of the table. The top three teams at the end of this final round of qualifiers will advance to the World Cup while the fourth place heads to an intercontinental playoff to try and earn their spot.

Mexico, USA, and Jamaica are easily favored to win their games while El Salvador and Honduras are fairly evenly matched, with Honduras holding a slight advantage with +160.

The majority of CONCACAF qualifiers will be streamed live on Paramount+, while select others will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network, FS1, Univision USA, UniMas, and TUDN USA.

CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying Schedule September 5

Jamaica vs. Panama

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

Livestream: Paramount+

Moneyline odds: Jamaica -130, Draw +250, Panama +320

Costa Rica vs. Mexico

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS Sports Network, Universo

Livestream: Paramount+

Moneyline odds: Costa Rica +340, Draw +230, Mexico -125

El Salvador vs. Honduras

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Livestream: Paramount+

Moneyline odds: El Salvador +185, Draw +185, Honduras +160

USA vs. Canada

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Channel: FS1, UniMas, TUDN

Moneyline odds: USA -195, Draw +300, Canada +475