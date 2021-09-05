CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying Schedule for Sunday, September 5

The CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers continue as we head to matchday 2 of the final round for the eight teams involved. The USMNT logged a 0-0 draw against El Salvador in their opening match while Mexico topped Jamaica 2-1 to jump to the top of the table. The top three teams at the end of this final round of qualifiers will advance to the World Cup while the fourth place heads to an intercontinental playoff to try and earn their spot.
Mexico, USA, and Jamaica are easily favored to win their games while El Salvador and Honduras are fairly evenly matched, with Honduras holding a slight advantage with +160.
The majority of CONCACAF qualifiers will be streamed live on Paramount+, while select others will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network, FS1, Univision USA, UniMas, and TUDN USA.
CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying Schedule September 5
Jamaica vs. Panama
Time: 6:00 p.m. ET
Livestream: Paramount+
Moneyline odds: Jamaica -130, Draw +250, Panama +320
Costa Rica vs. Mexico
Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
Channel: CBS Sports Network, Universo
Livestream: Paramount+
Moneyline odds: Costa Rica +340, Draw +230, Mexico -125
El Salvador vs. Honduras
Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
Livestream: Paramount+
Moneyline odds: El Salvador +185, Draw +185, Honduras +160
USA vs. Canada
Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
Channel: FS1, UniMas, TUDN
Moneyline odds: USA -195, Draw +300, Canada +475