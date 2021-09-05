How to watch CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying via livestream September 5

With Matchday 1 wrapped up, Mexico sits on top of the table being the only team that logged a win while the other three games ended in draws, including USA’s goalless draw with El Salvador. Now we look ahead to Matchday 2, with two more games to go for each team in this segment before they break for the next set of games in October.

Jamaica, Mexico, and USA are all heavily favored to win their respective games, but as we saw with the first game, anything can happen. USA was favored to win that game as well, and although they logged 13 shots overall, they had a hard time finding the back of the net especially with the absence of midfielder Christian Pulisic, who was held out of the first contest to work on fitness after having quarantined for 10 days following a positive COVID-19 test. It’s unclear whether he’ll be available on Sunday at this point.

Mexico will look to log another win and stay at the top of the table as they take on a Costa Rica team who finished their first game with a scoreless draw against Panama.

Most of the matches will be available on a live stream at Paramount+. CBS Sports Network, FS1, Univision USA, and TUDN USA will offer televised coverage of some matches.

CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying Sunday, September 5

Jamaica vs. Panama

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

Channel: N/A

Livestream: Paramount+

Moneyline odds: Jamaica -130, Draw +250, Panama +320

Costa Rica vs. Mexico

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS Sports Network, Universo, Telemundo

Livestream: Paramount+

Moneyline odds: Costa Rica +340, Draw +230, Mexico -125

El Salvador vs. Honduras

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Channel: N/A

Livestream: Paramount+

Moneyline odds: El Salvador +185, Draw +185, Honduras +160

USA vs. Canada

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Channel: FS1, UniMas, TUDN

Livestream: fubo TV, Sling Blue, Vidgo

Moneyline odds: USA -195, Draw +300, Canada +475