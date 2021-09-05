How to watch USMNT vs. Canada in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying

After ending their first game in a scoreless draw with El Salvador, the USMNT will look to regroup and grab their first win in the final round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers as they face off against Canada.

The game is set to kick off at 8:00p.m. ET at Nissan Stadium in Nashville and will be broadcast on FS1. This is one of the very few games that won’t be live streamed on Paramount+, but you can still stream it on fubo TV, Sling Blue, and Hulu + Live TV.

USA vs. Canada

Date: Sunday, September 5

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Channel: FS1, UniMas, TUDN

Livestream: fubo TV, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV

Christian Pulisic didn’t feature in USA’s first game as he was held back to work on fitness after being quarantined for 10 days following a positive COVID-19 test result. The last competitive action he saw was on August 14th in Chelsea’s 3-0 win over Crystal Palace where he scored his first EPL goal of the season. It’s unclear whether Pulisic will be available for the game against Canada as coach Gregg Berhalter says his status is “day-to-day.”

Goalkeeper Zack Steffen also sat out due to back spasms and didn’t travel with the team to El Salvador, but New England Revolution ‘keeper Matt Turner played in his absence. Turner is one of the standout goalkeepers in MLS this season and should give USMNT fans no reason to worry when he’s in between the pipes.

Canada ended their first match with a 1-1 draw against Honduras, with former MLS player Cyle Larin notching the equalizer after being down 1-0. They commanded an impressive 66 percent of possession over Honduras, though both teams logged 15 shots overall and Honduras put three more shots on target than the Canadians did.