How to watch Mexico vs. Costa Rica in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying

Matchday 2 in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying play takes place this weekend, and Mexico will look to further the lead against their opponents as they hope to grab a win against Costa Rica. The Mexicans are currently sitting at the top of the table as the only team to log a win in the first game with a 2-1 win over Jamaica.

Mexico vs. Costa Rica

Date: Sunday, September 5

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS Sports Network, Universo, Telemundo

Livestream: Paramount+

The Mexican side dominated the Reggae Boyz in their opener, outshooting Jamaica 27-5 overall and controlling 73 percent of possession. While only seven of their 27 shots were on frame, it’s a little surprising El Tri didn’t win by a bigger margin. They went up 1-0 early in the second half and Jamaica was able to pull back an equalizer just 15 minutes later. Mexico got a late goal in the 89th minute to seal the deal and take all three points. They’ll hope to build off that momentum going forward against Costa Rica as both Alexis Vegas and Henry Martin each got a goal against Jamaica.

The Costa Ricans didn’t fare so well in their opener and honestly were somewhat lucky to get out with a draw. Panama outshot Los Ticos 18-4 overall and held them to zero shots on frame all game. The game ended up 0-0 and both teams left with a point. Costa Rica has historically been one of the strongest teams in the region, so it won’t be a cakewalk for Mexico by any means. Los Ticos will be on their home turf and will look to go toe-to-toe with the Mexican side.