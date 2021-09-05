CONCACAF World Cup qualifying standings through September 5

The second matchday of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying is a wrap and Mexico remains atop the table. El Tri beat Costa Rica 1-0 to secure the win. Panama also won, thumping Jamaica 3-0 to move into second place in the standings.

The USMNT continued to underwhelm, finishing in a 1-1 tie with Canada. The US will travel to face Honduras on Wednesday in what is suddenly a huge game in the early days of the third round of CONCACAF qualifying. If the USMNT can beat Honduras, they stand a good chance of moving into the automatic qualifying group coming out of this first trio of matches.

The top three teams receive automatic qualification to the 2022 World Cup. The fourth-place team goes to a playoff round among all the federations, scheduled to take place in June 2022.

CONCACAF World Cup qualifying standings, September 5

1. Mexico, 2-0-0, 6 points

2. Panama, 1-1-0, 4 points

3. Honduras, 0-2-0, 2 points

4. El Salvador, 0-2-0, 2 points

5. Canada, 0-2-0, 2 points

6. United States, 0-2-0, 2 points

7. Costa Rica, 0-1-1, 1 point

8. Jamaica, 0-0-2, 0 points

