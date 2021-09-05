Best MLB team stacks for DFS on Sunday, September 5th

With less than one month to play in the MLB regular season, the whole league is scheduled to take the field on Sunday, September 5th. With 10 games on the main DraftKings slate, we’ve identified a few lineups to take a look at as you set your roster for the day.

Sometimes with a plus-matchup on the MLB game slate, we get an opportunity to slot multiple players from the same team into our DFS lineups. You can learn more about MLB DFS strategy, including team stacks, here.

Here, we’ll break down three of the best team stacks for the MLB slate on Sunday, September 5th.

Orioles vs. Yankees, 1:05 p.m. ET

Aaron Judge ($6,000)

Giancarlo Stanton ($5,300)

Joey Gallo ($4,800)

The New York Yankees have as good of a pitching matchup as you’ll find on Sunday, and this lineup should be aggressive at the plate. The Baltimore Orioles will start Keegin Akin, who has struggled in 2021. He appeared in 20 games this season with 13 starts and will enter with a 2-8 record and 6.30 ERA, though he has thrown better as of late. Still, we’re confident in this Yankees offense on Sunday.

Twins vs. Rays, 1:10 p.m. ET

Wander Franco ($5,700)

Brandon Lowe ($5,500)

Nelson Cruz ($5,400)

The Tampa Bay Rays rallied for 11 runs in Saturday’s victory over the Minnesota Twins, and they’ll have a good chance at racking up plenty of runs on Sunday. Minnesota will start with Griffin Jax, and he will enter with a 6.71 ERA, though it’s a bit of a limited sample size with 12 appearances including eight starts. Jax allowed 15 runs over 9.2 innings in his previous two starts.

Athletics vs. Blue Jays, 1:07 p.m. ET

Matt Olson ($5,900)

Matt Chapman ($5,300)

Josh Harrison ($4,600)

The Oakland Athletics have been on fire over their last five games. They scored six or more runs in every game for an average of 8.2 runs over that span. Oakland combined to score 18 runs over the first two games of this series against the Toronto Blue Jays. They have a tough matchup against Robbie Ray, but we’re betting this offensive success continues.