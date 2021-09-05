Tracking MLB betting action for Sunday, September 5th

The MLB will have a full slate of games on Sunday, September 5th with plenty of money-making opportunities for sports bettors throughout the day.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Sunday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Sunday, September 5th

Orioles vs. Yankees -1.5 (-155)

You’ll have to pay a decent price in this spot, but it’s hard to envision a scenario in which the New York Yankees do not come away with a victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday. Corey Kluber will start for New York with a 3.61 ERA, and he will match up against Keegan Akin, who will enter with a 6.90 ERA and a 2-8 record this season.

Braves vs. Rockies U11.5 runs (-115)

The Colorado Rockies snapped a streak of three consecutive home games where the run total never reached 11.5 runs on Saturday night, but we’re betting against that on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves. Charlie Morton will throw for Atlanta with a 3.52 ERA, while Colorado’s Ryan Feltner will make his MLB debut after a very good season in the minor leagues in 2021.

Athletics O3.5 runs (-125)

The Oakland Athletics have been on fire from the plate as of late, and we’re betting they have a good chance at success on Sunday. They are going up against Toronto Blue Jays starter Robbie Ray, who has been outstanding in 2021 but in the past five games, the Athletics scored at least six runs and averaged 8.2 runs in that span.

Griffin Jax O3.5 strikeouts (-120)

Offenses had plenty of success against Minnesota Twins starter Griffin Jax over the past two games with 15 runs allowed over a span of 9.2 innings. Still, he threw more than 3.5 strikeouts in both of those starts and did so in three of his previous four starts. He is going up against a Tampa Bay Rays offense that ranks No. 2 in the MLB for the most strikeouts this season.

