Full card for AEW’s 2021 All Out PPV

AEW returns to pay-per-view this Sunday at 8 p.m. ET with All Out coming live from Now Arena in Hoffman Estates, IL.

The company drew major buzz in August with the debut of former WWE Champion CM Punk and he will make his in-ring debut on Sunday when facing up-and-coming star Darby Allin in singles competion.

Four championship matches will headline the show including Kenny Omega defending his AEW World Championship against Christian Cage and Dr. Bitt Baker putting her AEW Women’s Championship on the line against Kris Stalander.

The show will most likely open with a 21-women Casino Battle Royale match where the winner will receive a future title match.

Here is the complete card for All Out on Sunday, September 5 in no particular order:

2021 All Out PPV full card

CM Punk vs. Darby Allin

AEW World Championship - Kenny Omega (c) vs. Christian Cage

AEW Women’s World Championship - Britt Baker (c) (with Rebel) vs. Kris Statlander

AEW World Tag Team Championship - The Young Bucks (c) vs. The Lucha Brothers (Steel Cage)

AEW TNT Championship- Miro (c) vs. Eddie Kingston

Chris Jericho vs. MJF (If Jericho loses, he must retire from in-ring competition in AEW)

Paul Wight vs. QT Marshall

Jon Moxley vs. Satoshi Kojima

21-Women Casino Battle Royale

Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, Wheeler Yuta, and Jurassic Express vs. The HFO and TH2