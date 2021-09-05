What time AEW All Out PPV starts, when main event starts on Sunday

AEW will return to pay-per-view this Sunday for the first time since May when presenting All Out live from Now Arena in Hoffman Estates, IL.

The ‘Buy-In’ preshow is set to begin at 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT with the main show beginning at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT. The preshow will feature the 10-man tag team match between Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, Wheeler Yuta, and Jurassic Express vs. The HFO and TH2.

CM Punk’s highly anticipated in-ring debut in AEW against Darby Allin is most likely to main event and will probably begin at around 9:30 to 9:45 ET. depending on how they spread the show out.

Here is the complete card for All Out on Sunday, September 5 in no particular order:

All Out 2021 full card

CM Punk vs. Darby Allin

AEW World Championship - Kenny Omega (c) vs. Christian Cage

AEW Women’s World Championship - Britt Baker (c) (with Rebel) vs. Kris Statlander

AEW World Tag Team Championship - The Young Bucks (c) vs. The Lucha Brothers (Steel Cage)

AEW TNT Championship- Miro (c) vs. Eddie Kingston

Chris Jericho vs. MJF (If Jericho loses, he must retire from in-ring competition in AEW)

Paul Wight vs. QT Marshall

Jon Moxley vs. Satoshi Kojima

21-Women Casino Battle Royale

Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, Wheeler Yuta, and Jurassic Express vs. The HFO and TH2