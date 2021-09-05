 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

What time AEW All Out PPV starts, when main event starts on Sunday

Here are the times you need to know for AEW’s All Out PPV on Sunday.

By Nick Simon
Wrestle Kingdom 13 in Tokyo Dome Photo by Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

AEW will return to pay-per-view this Sunday for the first time since May when presenting All Out live from Now Arena in Hoffman Estates, IL.

The ‘Buy-In’ preshow is set to begin at 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT with the main show beginning at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT. The preshow will feature the 10-man tag team match between Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, Wheeler Yuta, and Jurassic Express vs. The HFO and TH2.

CM Punk’s highly anticipated in-ring debut in AEW against Darby Allin is most likely to main event and will probably begin at around 9:30 to 9:45 ET. depending on how they spread the show out.

Here is the complete card for All Out on Sunday, September 5 in no particular order:

All Out 2021 full card

CM Punk vs. Darby Allin
AEW World Championship - Kenny Omega (c) vs. Christian Cage
AEW Women’s World Championship - Britt Baker (c) (with Rebel) vs. Kris Statlander
AEW World Tag Team Championship - The Young Bucks (c) vs. The Lucha Brothers (Steel Cage)
AEW TNT Championship- Miro (c) vs. Eddie Kingston
Chris Jericho vs. MJF (If Jericho loses, he must retire from in-ring competition in AEW)
Paul Wight vs. QT Marshall
Jon Moxley vs. Satoshi Kojima
21-Women Casino Battle Royale
Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, Wheeler Yuta, and Jurassic Express vs. The HFO and TH2

More From DraftKings Nation