What time is the 2021 Dutch Grand Prix and how long will the F1 race last?

Formula One is making its long-awaited return to the Netherlands this weekend. The Dutch Grand Prix airs Sunday at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN2 and it marks the first F1 race in the Netherlands since 1985. The return was planned for 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in the cancellation until this year. The race will be available via live stream at WatchESPN.

The race runs 72 laps at Circuit Zandvoort in North Holland, Netherlands. The course is 4.259 km (2.646 mi) in length, which makes for a total race length of 306.648 km (190.542 mi).

Given that F1 hasn’t raced here in 36 years, projecting a race length will not be an apples-to-apples comparison. Last week, the Belgian Grand Prix would have run 308.052 km but it was called after one lap due to wet conditions. A few weeks prior on August 1, the Hungarian Grand Prix ran in full over 306.630 km. The tracks are different so it’s not an equal comparison, but that one saw Esteban Ocon win the race in 2:04:43.199.