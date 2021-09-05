F1 live stream: How to watch the Dutch Grand Prix via live online stream

Formula One makes its return to the Netherlands on Sunday when the Dutch Grand Prix runs for the first time since 1985. The race was scheduled to return last year, but the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in that race being cancelled.

The Dutch Grand Prix starts at 9 a.m. ET and will air on ESPN2. If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at WatchESPN and through the ESPN app. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Max Verstappen claimed the pole position while Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas claimed spots 2 and 3 in the starting grid. Verstappen is favored to win after a dominant performance in qualifying. DraftKings Sportsbook has installed him at -150, with Hamilton following at +145. It’s a sizable drop from there, with Bottas installed at +1400.