Notre Dame vs. Florida State start time: What time and what channel for prime time game

The NFL kicks off its first Sunday one week from today, and for the moment, college football gets the spotlight. Sunday evening brings a battle of historic programs as the No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Florida State Seminoles square off at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC. If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream the game with ABC, WatchESPN or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ABC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

This game is an intriguing matchup in part because of last year’s temporary realignment. Notre Dame historically has played as an independent, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fighting Irish joined the ACC for the season. They will likely end up their permanently once the right amount of money changes hands, but for the time being, they’ll face a rebuilding Seminoles squad as an independent team.

Notre Dame is a touchdown favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook heading into game day, although the Seminoles at +7 is juiced to -120. The Irish are -265 on the moneyline while the Seminoles are +215. Total points is installed at 55.5 with the under juiced to -115.