Hot Seat Week 1: Stanford’s David Shaw and Miami’s Manny Diaz under the microscope after tough losses

The hot seat talk continues after a wild Week 1 in college football with the spotlight landing on two coaches on opposite sides of the country after getting smacked in non-conference bouts.

David Shaw, Stanford

Shaw saw his Stanford Cardinal squad fail to launch against Kansas State, losing 24-7 and looking horrible doing so. Shaw is 8-10 in his last two seasons in Palo Alto after four straight years of nine or more wins. He does have the track record with Stanford, but the current trajectory of the program is trending in the wrong direction. If Shaw can’t turn things around this season, as unthinkable as it might have been just a few years ago, his job status could be in question soon.

Manny Diaz, Miami (FL)

Diaz experienced what many Alabama opponents face in non-conference “marquee” games, losing 44-13 and watching his defense crash and burn. Diaz went 8-3 last season, but this is not a great start in what was supposed to be a big year for the program. Throw in disciplinary issues and you’ve got a recipe for disaster. The administration might move in a different direction if Diaz can’t right the ship in conference play.

When Miami plays ranked teams under Diaz, they lose big: They fell 42-17 to Clemson and 62-20 to North Carolina last year.

Honorable mentions

Rod Carey at Temple, Geoff Collins and Georgia Tech and David Cutcliffe at Duke are also worth looking at when it comes to hot seat talk. Carey went 1-6 last year with the Owls and is 0-7 in bowl games he’s coached. Temple was also horrible in a 61-14 loss to Rutgers, committing five turnovers and averaging just 4.1 yards per play. Georgia Tech suffered a stunning loss to NIU Saturday, but Collins has failed to get going in general in Atlanta. He’s 6-17 so far, starting off Year 3 with a bad home loss. Cutcliffe has exceeded expectations in general at Duke, but he’s 7-16 in the last two seasons and lost to Charlotte to open the 2021 season.