Report: Cowboys place G Zack Martin on COVID-19 IR list, will miss Week 1 vs. Bucs

The Dallas Cowboys offensive line has taken a huge hit for their Week 1 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The team placed starting right guard Zack Martin on the COVID-19 injury list and he will miss Thursday’s opener, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The team also placed Brandon Knight on the protocol as a close contact. The Cowboys list Connor McGovern as the backup right guard.

It’s not entirely clear if Martin is vaccinated. He made comments that suggested he is vaccinated, but he does not appear to have been asked direcly. If he is not vaccinated he would have to miss a minimum of ten days, but if he is vaccinated, he could return after a pair of negative tests more than 24 hours apart.

A year ago, Martin missed six games and the Cowboys offensive line struggled as a whole with health. Traditionally a strong unit, the Cowboys OL ranked 30th in adjusted line yards and 23rd in adjusted sack rate at Football Outsiders.

Prior to this news, the Cowboys were a touchdown underdog to the Bucs and +280 on the moneyline. The point total was sitting at 51.5 and was evenly priced on both the over and under.