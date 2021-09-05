US Open results: Who is advancing to quarterfinals in men’s, women’s draws

The 2021 US Open is wrapping up the first week of the tournament with the Round of 16 happening on Sunday and Monday, September 5-6. We’ve seen a few notable upsets with the women’s draw seeing bigger names knocked off before the quarterfinals.

No. 1 seed Ashleigh Barty and No. 3 seed Naomi Osaka were both knocked out in the third round. On the men’s side, No. 3 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas and No. 5 seed Andrey Rublev were both knocked out in the third round.

The Round of 16 has begun and we’ll be tracking results as the eight men and eight women reach the quarterfinals. All times are estimated based on when the prior matches finish.

Women’s Draw

Round of 16 results

#5 Elina Svitolina won 6-3, 6-3 over #12 Simona Halep

#16 Angelique Kerber vs. Leylah Annie Fernandez — 1:55 p.m.

#15 Elise Mertens vs. #2 Aryna Sabalenka — 2:50 p.m.

#8 Barbara Krejčíková vs. #9 Garbiñe Muguruza — 9 p.m.

Quarterfinal matchups

#5 Elina Svitolina vs. TBD

Men’s Draw

Round of 16 results

Botic van de Zandschulp leads 6-3, 6-4, 5-7 #11 Diego Schwartzman

#24 Dan Evans vs. #2 Daniil Medvedev — 1:35 p.m.

Peter Gojowczyk vs. Carlos Alcaraz Garfia — 5 p.m.

Frances Tiafoe vs. #12 Felix Auger-Aliassime — 7 p.m.

Quarterfinal matchups

TBD