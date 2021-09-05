Updated Heisman Trophy odds after opening Saturday of college football

With an impressive 27-38 for 344 yards and four touchdown performance for the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide against the No. 14 Miami Hurricanes, sophomore quarterback Bryce Young has vaulted into the lead on the odds board to take home the 2021 Heisman Trophy.

Previous favorite Spencer Rattler of the Oklahoma Sooners fell to +550 after his team struggled with the Tulane Green Wave in a 40-35 win on opening weekend. Rattler was 30-39 with a TD throw, but also had two interceptions.

The odds for both DJ Uiagalelei of No. 3 Clemson and JT Daniels of No. 5 Georgia stayed about the same after their defensive 10-3 UGA victory/slugfest in Charlotte on Saturday night.

The first non-quarterback on the board is Bijan Robinson of No. 21 Texas at +2800, who had 20 carries for 103 yards and a touchdown in a 38-18 win over No. 23 Louisiana

Here are the latest odds to win the 2021 Heisman Trophy from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Week 1 Heisman Trophy Odds Player Odds Player Odds Bryce Young +500 Spencer Rattler +550 DJ Uiagalelei +1100 JT Daniels +1200 CJ Stroud +1200 Matt Corral +1500 Sam Howell +2500 Kedon Slovis +2800 Bijan Robinson +2800 D'Eriq King +3000 Desmond Ridder +3500 Haynes King +3500 Jayden Daniels +3500 Brock Purdy +3500 Brian Robinson Jr +3500 Breece Hall +4000 Emory Jones +4000 Hudson Card +5000 Dorian Thompson-Robinson +5000 Tank Bigsby +6000 Bo Nix +6000 Kyren Williams +6000 McKenzie Milton +6000 Spencer Sanders +6000 Dillon Gabriel +6000 Jase McClellan +6000 John Metchie III +6000 Michael Penix Jr +7500 TreVeyon Henderson +7500 Marcus Major +7500 Anthony Brown +7500 Isaiah Spiller +7500 Sean Clifford +7500 Malik Cunningham +7500 Tyler Shough +7500 Jack Miller III +8000 Chris Olave +8000 Garrett Wilson +8000 Zach Calzada +8000 Taulia Tagovailoa +8000 Malik Willis +8000 Jack Coan +8000 Casey Thompson +8000 Justyn Ross +8000 Slade Bolden +10000 Lyn-J Dixon +10000 Dylan Morris +10000 Cade McNamera +10000 Jarret Doege +10000 Joe Milton +10000 Sam Huard +10000 Tyrion Davis-Price +10000 Zamir White +10000 Kenneth Walker III +10000 Derek Stingley +10000 Max Johnson +10000 Hendon Hooker +15000 British Brooks +15000 Braxton Burmeister +15000 Charlie Brewer +15000 CJ Verdell +15000 George Pickens +15000 Tanner Morgan +15000 Graham Mertz +15000 Grayson McCall +15000 Leddie Brown +15000 Max Duggan +15000 Kennedy Brooks +15000 Zay Flowers +15000 Ainias Smith +15000 Alan Bowman +15000 Jalen Wydermeyer +15000 Marvin Mims +15000 Xavier Hutchinson +15000 Carson Strong +15000 Drake London +15000 Kenny Pickett +15000 Master Teague III +15000 Ty Chandler +15000 Adrian Martinez +20000 KJ Jefferson +20000 Will Rogers +20000 Spencer Petras +20000 Tyler Goodson +20000 Connor Bazelak +20000 Hank Bachmeier +20000 Grant Wells +25000 Harrison Bailey +25000 Jarek Broussard +25000 Jayden de Laura +25000 Jordan Addison +25000 Romeo Doubs +25000 Zonovan Knight +25000 Nick Starkel +25000 Levi Lewis +25000 Chase Brice +40000 Shai Werts +50000 Bailey Zappe +50000 Chevan Cordeiro +50000 Frank Gore Jr +50000 Grant Gunnell +50000 Sincere McCormick +50000 Anthony Russo +80000

