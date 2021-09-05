 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Updated Heisman Trophy odds after opening Saturday of college football

The starting quarterback at Alabama moves to the favorite spot after an impressive win over Miami.

By Collin Sherwin
Bryce Young of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks to pass against the Miami Hurricanes during the first half of the Chick-fil-A Kick-Off Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 04, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

With an impressive 27-38 for 344 yards and four touchdown performance for the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide against the No. 14 Miami Hurricanes, sophomore quarterback Bryce Young has vaulted into the lead on the odds board to take home the 2021 Heisman Trophy.

Previous favorite Spencer Rattler of the Oklahoma Sooners fell to +550 after his team struggled with the Tulane Green Wave in a 40-35 win on opening weekend. Rattler was 30-39 with a TD throw, but also had two interceptions.

The odds for both DJ Uiagalelei of No. 3 Clemson and JT Daniels of No. 5 Georgia stayed about the same after their defensive 10-3 UGA victory/slugfest in Charlotte on Saturday night.

The first non-quarterback on the board is Bijan Robinson of No. 21 Texas at +2800, who had 20 carries for 103 yards and a touchdown in a 38-18 win over No. 23 Louisiana

Here are the latest odds to win the 2021 Heisman Trophy from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Week 1 Heisman Trophy Odds

Player Odds
Player Odds
Bryce Young +500
Spencer Rattler +550
DJ Uiagalelei +1100
JT Daniels +1200
CJ Stroud +1200
Matt Corral +1500
Sam Howell +2500
Kedon Slovis +2800
Bijan Robinson +2800
D'Eriq King +3000
Desmond Ridder +3500
Haynes King +3500
Jayden Daniels +3500
Brock Purdy +3500
Brian Robinson Jr +3500
Breece Hall +4000
Emory Jones +4000
Hudson Card +5000
Dorian Thompson-Robinson +5000
Tank Bigsby +6000
Bo Nix +6000
Kyren Williams +6000
McKenzie Milton +6000
Spencer Sanders +6000
Dillon Gabriel +6000
Jase McClellan +6000
John Metchie III +6000
Michael Penix Jr +7500
TreVeyon Henderson +7500
Marcus Major +7500
Anthony Brown +7500
Isaiah Spiller +7500
Sean Clifford +7500
Malik Cunningham +7500
Tyler Shough +7500
Jack Miller III +8000
Chris Olave +8000
Garrett Wilson +8000
Zach Calzada +8000
Taulia Tagovailoa +8000
Malik Willis +8000
Jack Coan +8000
Casey Thompson +8000
Justyn Ross +8000
Slade Bolden +10000
Lyn-J Dixon +10000
Dylan Morris +10000
Cade McNamera +10000
Jarret Doege +10000
Joe Milton +10000
Sam Huard +10000
Tyrion Davis-Price +10000
Zamir White +10000
Kenneth Walker III +10000
Derek Stingley +10000
Max Johnson +10000
Hendon Hooker +15000
British Brooks +15000
Braxton Burmeister +15000
Charlie Brewer +15000
CJ Verdell +15000
George Pickens +15000
Tanner Morgan +15000
Graham Mertz +15000
Grayson McCall +15000
Leddie Brown +15000
Max Duggan +15000
Kennedy Brooks +15000
Zay Flowers +15000
Ainias Smith +15000
Alan Bowman +15000
Jalen Wydermeyer +15000
Marvin Mims +15000
Xavier Hutchinson +15000
Carson Strong +15000
Drake London +15000
Kenny Pickett +15000
Master Teague III +15000
Ty Chandler +15000
Adrian Martinez +20000
KJ Jefferson +20000
Will Rogers +20000
Spencer Petras +20000
Tyler Goodson +20000
Connor Bazelak +20000
Hank Bachmeier +20000
Grant Wells +25000
Harrison Bailey +25000
Jarek Broussard +25000
Jayden de Laura +25000
Jordan Addison +25000
Romeo Doubs +25000
Zonovan Knight +25000
Nick Starkel +25000
Levi Lewis +25000
Chase Brice +40000
Shai Werts +50000
Bailey Zappe +50000
Chevan Cordeiro +50000
Frank Gore Jr +50000
Grant Gunnell +50000
Sincere McCormick +50000
Anthony Russo +80000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA/MI), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (NH/CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH). CO/IL/IN/IA/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/MI only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.

