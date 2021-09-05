Updated Heisman Trophy odds after opening Saturday of college football

With an impressive 27-38 for 344 yards and four touchdown performance for the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide against the No. 14 Miami Hurricanes, sophomore quarterback Bryce Young has vaulted into the lead on the odds board to take home the 2021 Heisman Trophy.
Previous favorite Spencer Rattler of the Oklahoma Sooners fell to +550 after his team struggled with the Tulane Green Wave in a 40-35 win on opening weekend. Rattler was 30-39 with a TD throw, but also had two interceptions.
The odds for both DJ Uiagalelei of No. 3 Clemson and JT Daniels of No. 5 Georgia stayed about the same after their defensive 10-3 UGA victory/slugfest in Charlotte on Saturday night.
The first non-quarterback on the board is Bijan Robinson of No. 21 Texas at +2800, who had 20 carries for 103 yards and a touchdown in a 38-18 win over No. 23 Louisiana
Here are the latest odds to win the 2021 Heisman Trophy from DraftKings Sportsbook:
Week 1 Heisman Trophy Odds
|Player
|Odds
|Player
|Odds
|Bryce Young
|+500
|Spencer Rattler
|+550
|DJ Uiagalelei
|+1100
|JT Daniels
|+1200
|CJ Stroud
|+1200
|Matt Corral
|+1500
|Sam Howell
|+2500
|Kedon Slovis
|+2800
|Bijan Robinson
|+2800
|D'Eriq King
|+3000
|Desmond Ridder
|+3500
|Haynes King
|+3500
|Jayden Daniels
|+3500
|Brock Purdy
|+3500
|Brian Robinson Jr
|+3500
|Breece Hall
|+4000
|Emory Jones
|+4000
|Hudson Card
|+5000
|Dorian Thompson-Robinson
|+5000
|Tank Bigsby
|+6000
|Bo Nix
|+6000
|Kyren Williams
|+6000
|McKenzie Milton
|+6000
|Spencer Sanders
|+6000
|Dillon Gabriel
|+6000
|Jase McClellan
|+6000
|John Metchie III
|+6000
|Michael Penix Jr
|+7500
|TreVeyon Henderson
|+7500
|Marcus Major
|+7500
|Anthony Brown
|+7500
|Isaiah Spiller
|+7500
|Sean Clifford
|+7500
|Malik Cunningham
|+7500
|Tyler Shough
|+7500
|Jack Miller III
|+8000
|Chris Olave
|+8000
|Garrett Wilson
|+8000
|Zach Calzada
|+8000
|Taulia Tagovailoa
|+8000
|Malik Willis
|+8000
|Jack Coan
|+8000
|Casey Thompson
|+8000
|Justyn Ross
|+8000
|Slade Bolden
|+10000
|Lyn-J Dixon
|+10000
|Dylan Morris
|+10000
|Cade McNamera
|+10000
|Jarret Doege
|+10000
|Joe Milton
|+10000
|Sam Huard
|+10000
|Tyrion Davis-Price
|+10000
|Zamir White
|+10000
|Kenneth Walker III
|+10000
|Derek Stingley
|+10000
|Max Johnson
|+10000
|Hendon Hooker
|+15000
|British Brooks
|+15000
|Braxton Burmeister
|+15000
|Charlie Brewer
|+15000
|CJ Verdell
|+15000
|George Pickens
|+15000
|Tanner Morgan
|+15000
|Graham Mertz
|+15000
|Grayson McCall
|+15000
|Leddie Brown
|+15000
|Max Duggan
|+15000
|Kennedy Brooks
|+15000
|Zay Flowers
|+15000
|Ainias Smith
|+15000
|Alan Bowman
|+15000
|Jalen Wydermeyer
|+15000
|Marvin Mims
|+15000
|Xavier Hutchinson
|+15000
|Carson Strong
|+15000
|Drake London
|+15000
|Kenny Pickett
|+15000
|Master Teague III
|+15000
|Ty Chandler
|+15000
|Adrian Martinez
|+20000
|KJ Jefferson
|+20000
|Will Rogers
|+20000
|Spencer Petras
|+20000
|Tyler Goodson
|+20000
|Connor Bazelak
|+20000
|Hank Bachmeier
|+20000
|Grant Wells
|+25000
|Harrison Bailey
|+25000
|Jarek Broussard
|+25000
|Jayden de Laura
|+25000
|Jordan Addison
|+25000
|Romeo Doubs
|+25000
|Zonovan Knight
|+25000
|Nick Starkel
|+25000
|Levi Lewis
|+25000
|Chase Brice
|+40000
|Shai Werts
|+50000
|Bailey Zappe
|+50000
|Chevan Cordeiro
|+50000
|Frank Gore Jr
|+50000
|Grant Gunnell
|+50000
|Sincere McCormick
|+50000
|Anthony Russo
|+80000
