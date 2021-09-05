Opening odds for Week 2 of the college football season

After a wild opening Saturday of college football, the odds are already up for Week 2 before the weekend is even over with two more games to be played on Sunday (Notre Dame vs. FSU) and Monday (Louisville and Ole Miss).

Some teams on this list below won’t be ranked come Tuesday (hey there, Washington), and some certainly will be back in the picture (Oklahoma State, Michigan). But since we’re in that weird middle zone due to the Labor Day holiday, we’re using what was the Top 25 heading into this weekend.

Here are the opening odds for 2021 College Football Week 2 from Circa Sports.

No. 11 Oregon vs. No. 4 Ohio State

Ohio State -14

Total 62

UAB vs. No. 5 Georgia

Georgia -29

Total 52.5

No. 6 Texas A&M vs. Colorado

Texas A&M -17

Total 52.5

No. 18 Iowa vs. No. 7 Iowa State

Iowa State -4

Total 48.5

No. 9 Notre Dame vs. Toledo

Notre Dame -20

Total 54.5

Georgia State vs. No. 10 North Carolina

North Carolina -23

Total 69.5

Eastern Michigan vs. No. 12 Wisconsin

Wisconsin -24

Total 49.5

No. 13 Florida vs. South Florida

Florida -29

Total 54.5

Appalachian State vs. No. 14 Miami

Miami -6

Total 56.5

Stanford vs. No. 15 USC

USC -16

Total 51.5

Ball State vs. No. 19 Penn State

Penn State -22

Total 58.5

No. 20 Washington vs. Michigan

Michigan -4

Total 51.5

No. 21 Texas vs. Arkansas

Texas -6

Total 58.5

Kansas vs. No. 22 Coastal Carolina

Coastal -27

Total 51

No. 24 Utah vs. BYU

Utah -4

Total 49.5

UNLV vs. No. 25 Arizona State

Arizona State -31

Total 58.5

Tulsa vs. Oklahoma State

OKSU -14

Total 54.5

