Opening odds for Week 2 of the college football season

After a wild opening Saturday of college football, the odds are already up for Week 2 before the weekend is even over with two more games to be played on Sunday (Notre Dame vs. FSU) and Monday (Louisville and Ole Miss).
Some teams on this list below won’t be ranked come Tuesday (hey there, Washington), and some certainly will be back in the picture (Oklahoma State, Michigan). But since we’re in that weird middle zone due to the Labor Day holiday, we’re using what was the Top 25 heading into this weekend.
Here are the opening odds for 2021 College Football Week 2 from Circa Sports.
No. 11 Oregon vs. No. 4 Ohio State
Ohio State -14
Total 62
UAB vs. No. 5 Georgia
Georgia -29
Total 52.5
No. 6 Texas A&M vs. Colorado
Texas A&M -17
Total 52.5
No. 18 Iowa vs. No. 7 Iowa State
Iowa State -4
Total 48.5
No. 9 Notre Dame vs. Toledo
Notre Dame -20
Total 54.5
Georgia State vs. No. 10 North Carolina
North Carolina -23
Total 69.5
Eastern Michigan vs. No. 12 Wisconsin
Wisconsin -24
Total 49.5
No. 13 Florida vs. South Florida
Florida -29
Total 54.5
Appalachian State vs. No. 14 Miami
Miami -6
Total 56.5
Stanford vs. No. 15 USC
USC -16
Total 51.5
Ball State vs. No. 19 Penn State
Penn State -22
Total 58.5
No. 20 Washington vs. Michigan
Michigan -4
Total 51.5
No. 21 Texas vs. Arkansas
Texas -6
Total 58.5
Kansas vs. No. 22 Coastal Carolina
Coastal -27
Total 51
No. 24 Utah vs. BYU
Utah -4
Total 49.5
UNLV vs. No. 25 Arizona State
Arizona State -31
Total 58.5
Tulsa vs. Oklahoma State
OKSU -14
Total 54.5
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA/MI), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (NH/CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH). CO/IL/IN/IA/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/MI only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.