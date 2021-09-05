 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Brazil-Argentina World Cup qualifying match stopped due to COVID-19 violations by Argentians

We have chaos in Sao Paulo due to COVID-19 violations.

By David Fucillo
Health authorities interrupt the match as they argue with players of Argentina and Brazil during a match between Brazil and Argentina as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Arena Corinthians on September 05, 2021 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Photo by Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images

UPDATE: The match has officially been suspended and a final decision will be made about the outcome. EiF Soccer has a helpful Twitter thread explaining the situation.

Brazil and Argentina are all but certain to qualify for the 2022 World Cup, but their qualifying match on Sunday resulted in significant chaos. Brazilian police came on the field seven minutes into the match and detained four players on the Argentinian side. They allegedly failed to disclose they are based in Britain and thus were breaking COVID-19 protocols with their arrival in Brazil.

The four players, per Roger Bennett, were were Cristian Romero and Gio Lo Celso (both Tottenham Hotspur) and Emiliano Martinez and Emiliano Buendia (both Aston Villa).

This is the eighth match on the schedule for both teams. Brazil is 7-0-0 and in first place with 21 points, while Argentina is 4-3-0 and in second place 15 points. Ecuador and Uruguay round out the top four qualifying spots with 12 and 9 points, respectively.

