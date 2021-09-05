McKenzie Milton injury: Status of Florida State QB for game vs. Notre Dame

The comeback story for Florida State Seminoles quarterback McKenzie Milton has been inspiring and in the buildup to the team’s season opener against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish this evening, the question persists over whether or not he’ll take snaps for the Garnett and Gold.

Milton’s playing status is still unknown in the hours leading up to kickoff against the No. 9 Fighting Irish, a result of head coach Mike Norvell not wanting to reveal his starter until game time. He has spent the offseason and fall camp battling returning FSU quarterback Jordan Travis for the starting gig, a testament to how far he’s come.

The Hawaii native and former UCF dual-threat QB would potentially play his first game since November 23, 2018 against USF. It was in that game where Milton suffered a catastrophic leg injury. the result of a helmet hit dislocating his knee, damaging a nerve, and tearing ligaments. Intensive surgery saved him from losing his leg and possibly his life.

He’d spend the next two years rehabbing back to health and found new opportunity when transferring to FSU this past winter. Rumors on social media started to circulate in late August that Milton wouldn’t be able to play, so we’ll see the validity of those come kick off.