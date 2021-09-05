Patrick Cantlay wins the 2021 TOUR Championship, takes home $15 million purse

Patrick Cantlay is your 2021 TOUR Championship winner. Cantlay entered the tournament with the leading ten-under cap and while Jon Rahm pushed him, Cantlay led wire-to-wire en route to claiming the $15 million first place prize money. Cantlay finished -21 while Rahm finished -20. The rest of the top five included Kevin Na (-16), Justin Thomas (-15), and Xander Schauffele and Viktor Hovland (tied at -14).

Although Cantlay had the -10 handicap lead, Rahm was the betting favorite coming into this week. Rahm came into the tournament at -6, four shots off Cantlay’s lead. Rahm out-performed Cantlay during the week by three strokes, but the four-stroke handicap difference allowed Cantlay to claim victory. Cantlay bogeyed the 17th hole, opened the door for Rahm, but Cantlay was able to birdie 18 to secure the win.

The victory capped a strong season for Cantlay. This was his fourth tournament win, to go along with last week’s BMW Championship, the Memorial in June, and the ZOZO Championship last October. He also finished second at the American Express and third at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro Am. He struggled in majors this season, missing the cut at the Masters and British Open, and finishing 15th at the U.S. Open and 23rd at the PGA Championship.

The PGA Tour will take a week off before returning to play to open the 2021-22 season. More notably, Cantlay and Rahm will both likely be playing in three weeks at the 2021 Ryder Cup for the US and European teams, respectively.