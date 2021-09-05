AEW All Out 2021: Full list of winners, match results, video, more

AEW’s marquee pay-per-view of the summer is set to kick off tonight with All Out coming live for Now Arena in Hoffman Estates, IL. The main card will start at 8 p.m. ET and be available for $50 on Bleacher Report Live.
The show will be highlighted by the in-ring debut of CM Punk, who ended his seven-year hiatus from professional wrestling by signing with the company in August. The 10-match card will also feature four title matches and a 21-women Casino Battle Royale where the winner gets a future shot at the AEW Women’s World title.
List of matches and results
CM Punk vs. Darby Allin
AEW World Championship - Kenny Omega (c) vs. Christian Cage
Chris Jericho vs. MJF (If Jericho loses, he must retire from in-ring competition in AEW)
Paul Wight vs. QT Marshall
21-Women Casino Battle Royale
AEW World Tag Team Championship - The Young Bucks (c) vs. The Lucha Brothers (Steel Cage)
The Lucha Brothers win by pinfall over the Young Bucks.
The spots were breathtaking, as Ray Fenix went to the top of a massive cage and hit a dive from the top. There was a shoe filled with thumbtacks. There was a superkick fest in the middle of the ring. The crowd could not have been louder.
As good as AEW gets.
I have no words! Rey Fenix is a Lucha God! Crossbody from the top of the cage! - AEW All Out #AEWAllOut #AEW @FlyinBrianJr @cozysuperkick @AndyNemmity @JustinWhang @wolfkingvillian @ReyFenixMx @cbjiles @LuchaBrothersmx @leslieleeiii pic.twitter.com/pB3oiydzND— Puroresu Flowsion (@PuroresuFlow) September 6, 2021
AEW Women’s World Championship - Britt Baker (c) (with Rebel) vs. Kris Statlander
Dr. Britt Baker, DMD wins by submission with Lockjaw to retain the AEW Women’s World Championship.
Jon Moxley vs. Satoshi Kojima
Jon Moxley wins by pinfall with Paradigm Shift. He set it up with a headbutt and DDT.
After the match, Minoru Suzuki shows up. He exchanges forearms with Moxley and eventually nails the Gotch Piledriver.
PILEDRIVER! #AEWAllOut #AEW @suzuki_D_minoru WOW pic.twitter.com/oZf8IwHrOt— Mi❌z (@UDmigz24) September 6, 2021
Evil in the eyes of @suzuki_D_minoru.— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 6, 2021
How to order #AEWAllOut: https://t.co/29mWMw2Ivs pic.twitter.com/Ucs247bCNP
AEW TNT Championship- Miro (c) vs. Eddie Kingston
Miro wins and retains championship after low blow set up the Machka Kick
#AndStill...@ToBeMiro retains the TNT Championship!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 6, 2021
How to order #AEWAllOut: https://t.co/29mWMw2Ivs pic.twitter.com/6kWg847g50
Best Friends (Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, Wheeler Yuta) and Jurassic Express vs. The HFO and TH2
Best Friends & Jurassic Express win by submission with Snare Trap from “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry on Angelico. And hey, it’s The Butcher!
#TheButcher (@andycomplains) is back and destroys @orangecassidy!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 5, 2021
Watch #theBuyIn LIVE NOW on @AEW's official accounts on YouTube, Twitter & Facebook before #AEWAllOut. pic.twitter.com/yBEpr07gRY