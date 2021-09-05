AEW All Out 2021: Full list of winners, match results, video, more

AEW’s marquee pay-per-view of the summer is set to kick off tonight with All Out coming live for Now Arena in Hoffman Estates, IL. The main card will start at 8 p.m. ET and be available for $50 on Bleacher Report Live.

The show will be highlighted by the in-ring debut of CM Punk, who ended his seven-year hiatus from professional wrestling by signing with the company in August. The 10-match card will also feature four title matches and a 21-women Casino Battle Royale where the winner gets a future shot at the AEW Women’s World title.

List of matches and results

CM Punk vs. Darby Allin

AEW World Championship - Kenny Omega (c) vs. Christian Cage

Chris Jericho vs. MJF (If Jericho loses, he must retire from in-ring competition in AEW)

Paul Wight vs. QT Marshall

21-Women Casino Battle Royale

AEW World Tag Team Championship - The Young Bucks (c) vs. The Lucha Brothers (Steel Cage)

The Lucha Brothers win by pinfall over the Young Bucks.

The spots were breathtaking, as Ray Fenix went to the top of a massive cage and hit a dive from the top. There was a shoe filled with thumbtacks. There was a superkick fest in the middle of the ring. The crowd could not have been louder.

As good as AEW gets.

AEW Women’s World Championship - Britt Baker (c) (with Rebel) vs. Kris Statlander

Dr. Britt Baker, DMD wins by submission with Lockjaw to retain the AEW Women’s World Championship.

Jon Moxley vs. Satoshi Kojima

Jon Moxley wins by pinfall with Paradigm Shift. He set it up with a headbutt and DDT.

After the match, Minoru Suzuki shows up. He exchanges forearms with Moxley and eventually nails the Gotch Piledriver.

AEW TNT Championship- Miro (c) vs. Eddie Kingston

Miro wins and retains championship after low blow set up the Machka Kick

Best Friends (Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, Wheeler Yuta) and Jurassic Express vs. The HFO and TH2

Best Friends & Jurassic Express win by submission with Snare Trap from “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry on Angelico. And hey, it’s The Butcher!