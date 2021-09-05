Gio Reyna, Weston McKennie to miss Sunday’s USMNT match against Canada

The US Men’s National Team faces Canada on Sunday evening in its second match of World Cup qualifying. The USMNT will be short-handed however due to a variety of issues. USA Soccer announced that Gio Reyna has been diagnosed with a right hamstring strain Weston McKennie has not been included in today’s squad following a violation of team policy.

Reyna will miss Sunday’s match against Canada and then Wednesday’s match against Honduras. It is not clear if McKennie will miss any further matches. Here is what the team’s Starting XI will look like Sunday evening.

1 Matt Turner

2 Sergiño Dest

4 Tyler Adams

5 Antonee Robinson

6 John Brooks

10 Christian Pulisic (C)

11 Brenden Aaronson

12 Miles robinson

17 Sebastian Lletget

19 Jordan Peck

23 Kellyn Acosta

Team USA finished with a 0-0 draw against El Salvador in the first match of this third round of World Cup qualifying. While El Salvador controlled possession 51%-49%, the US outshot them 13-7 and 2-1 for shots on goal.