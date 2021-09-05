FSU RB Jashaun Corbin runs 89 yards for touchdown to tie Notre Dame 7-7

The Florida State Seminoles fell behind 7-0 early at home to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, but came back in a big way thanks to an 89-yard touchdown on a simple counter play from FSU’s Jashaun Corbin in the first quarter.

The Noles actually lost yardage on their first three rushes of the game, and this certainly was against the run of play. It doesn’t hurt that there were two missed tackles and a bad angle from the free safety coming in trying desperately to chase the play.

Florida State was between a 7 and 7.5-point underdog at kickoff at DraftKings Sportsbook. It looked like the Irish might be able to run away and hide early, but no such luck after this play.

It’s about as loud in Doak Campbell Stadium as you’ll ever hear it under the lights, and this will be a great night as two rivals going back to the 1990 renew acquaintances. It should be a great one in Tallahassee.