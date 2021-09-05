McKenzie Milton returns for Florida State in 4th quarter vs. Notre Dame

Update 11:33 p.m. Not much opportunity for Milton to do anything in overtime, and then FSU coach Mike Norvell iced his own kicker Ryan Fitzgerald trying to pick up 11 yards via instant replay review.

Notre Dame wins 41-38, but the storyline is McKenzie Milton, who has to be considered the likely starter next week for Jacksonville State in Doak Campbell.

Milton finishes 5-7 for 48 yards, and three carries for six yards.

Update 11:18 p.m. A dropped gift pass from ND tight end Michael Mayer means the Irish wouldn’t have a chance to kick a field goal, and their Hail Mary attempt was intercepted.

We are going to overtime in Doak Campbell, and it’s as loud as it’s been in years around those metal bleachers.

Update 11:11 p.m. Make a wish: Florida State has tied it at 38-38 with 40 seconds left. FSU has scored on both Milton drives.

KZ is 5-6 for 48 yards since entering the game with 9:00 remaining in the fourth quarter.

It has been 1017 days since McKenzie Milton played in a college football game.

He’s now 4-4 for 36 yards for the Florida State Seminoles against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish with the eyes of the nation on him. You can’t write a script like this, because no one would believe it. And with the two-yard touchdown scamper from Treshaun Ward to cap it, FSU cut the deficit to 38-35.

Milton’s journey back to a college football field is truly miraculous, as he needed surgeries not just to save his limb, but his life. His career was of course thought to be over, and the fact he’s even walking again is a testament to modern medicine.

Instead he’s back on the field, this time in Doak Campbell Stadium, and dropping dimes in relief of Jordan Travis.

WELCOME BACK, MCKENZIE MILTON



After almost three years away from football because of a devastating leg injury, he passes for a first down in his first play and goes 4-for-4 in a TD drive. pic.twitter.com/G8A2ipCNd7 — ESPN (@espn) September 6, 2021

Sidenote: I was at the game he broke his leg, and I thought he’d never play again. This is incredible.