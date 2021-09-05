Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole join AEW to finish All Out PPV

Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole are now part of All Elite Wrestling. Oh, my.

Here’s Cole making his entrance to a massive pop from the Chicago crowd. After a superkick to Jungle Boy of Jurassic Express, one of the best to do it grabbed the microphone.

But wait a minute... Daniel Bryan Bryan Danielson is ALL ELITE TOO! And he’s with Jurassic!

It was originally thought that Bryan would make his debut in a few weeks at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York, but they apparently didn’t want to waste any time to debut the wrestling legend.

That is one helluva way to close a pay-per-view: Grab two of the biggest fan favorites in all of pro graps, and use them to close the show where CM Punk got in the ring for the first time in seven years.

AEW President Tony Khan is building a bully, and if he can avoid the traps of Eric Bischoff and Ted Turner in the 1990’s, we could have a real Monday Night War Except Not On Mondays on our hands here. He’s siphoned some of the most popular talent right from under Vince McMahon, and it will be interesting to see how Stamford, Connecticut responds to Jacksonville, Florida.

The casual wrestling fan might still favor what’s happening in the WWE, but AEW is where the full-on wrestling nerds reside for sure. And this might have been their biggest night yet.