How to watch Louisville vs. Ole Miss via live online stream

The Louisville Cardinals and Ole Miss Rebels meet up in Week 1 at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. This is a big game for Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss, who have aspirations of competing for the SEC west division. The Cardinals are looking to bounce back from a 4-7 campaign in 2020.

QB Matt Corral gives the Rebels a chance in every game and Kiffin’s offensive genius was on display last season. With another year in his system, Ole Miss should be more efficient offensively. Louisville has a dynamic quarterback in Malik Cunningham, who hopes to take the next step for the Cardinals. Both teams have the chance to make a statement in this Monday night contest.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Monday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Ole Miss is a 10-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -380 on the moneyline. That makes Louisville a +290 moneyline underdog, with the point total is set at 76.