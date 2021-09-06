 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch Louisville vs. Ole Miss via live online stream

The Louisville Cardinals and Ole Miss Rebels face off Monday, September 6th. Here’s how to watch the matchup.

By Collin Sherwin
NCAA Football: Outback Bowl-Mississippi vs Indiana
Mississippi Rebels quarterback Matt Corral throws the ball against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half at Raymond James Stadium.
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Louisville Cardinals and Ole Miss Rebels meet up in Week 1 at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. This is a big game for Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss, who have aspirations of competing for the SEC west division. The Cardinals are looking to bounce back from a 4-7 campaign in 2020.

QB Matt Corral gives the Rebels a chance in every game and Kiffin’s offensive genius was on display last season. With another year in his system, Ole Miss should be more efficient offensively. Louisville has a dynamic quarterback in Malik Cunningham, who hopes to take the next step for the Cardinals. Both teams have the chance to make a statement in this Monday night contest.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Monday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Ole Miss is a 10-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -380 on the moneyline. That makes Louisville a +290 moneyline underdog, with the point total is set at 76.

