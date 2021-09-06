Pitt vs. Tennessee odds heading into game week

Two Power 5 teams will see their first tests of the 2021 season after easy season-opening victories as the Pitt Panthers face the Tennessee Volunteers in Neyland Stadium on Saturday, September 11th at noon ET. The game is scheduled to air on ESPN.

Many teams can play the UMass Minutemen 100 times and win all 100, and Pitt is one of them. The Panthers began their season 1-0 with a 51-7 clobbering of UMass on Saturday. It’s impossible to learn too much from this game as Pitt used plenty of reserves in the second half of this game, but Kenny Pickett played well in less than three quarters of work, completing 27 of 37 passes for 272 yards and two touchdowns. The Panthers should have a solid advantage at the quarterback position against Tennessee in Week 2.

The Vols looked solid in a 38-6 rout over Bowling Green in Week 1, asserting their dominance on the ground. Jabari Small and Tiyon Evans each had 116 yards rushing and a touchdown. QB Joe Milton added two scores on the ground. Look for Tennessee to continue to be aggressive in the run game, with Milton occasionally taking a play-action shot if Pitt gets too comfortable stacking the box.

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Pitt -3

Total: 52.5

Moneyline: Pitt -135, Tennessee +115

Key Injuries

Pitt Panthers

No injuries to report

Tennessee Volunteers

WR Jimmy Calloway is questionable with an unknown ailment

