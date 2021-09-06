Oregon vs. Ohio State odds heading into game week

Two teams with dreams of another conference championship will face off Saturday as the Oregon Ducks face Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus, Ohio on Saturday, September 11th at 12:00 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on FOX.

The Ducks survived an upset scare from Fresno State last Saturday, using a 30-yard quarterback keeper touchdown from Anthony Brown to edge the Mountain West power 31-24. CJ Verdell and Travis Dye also aided in the victory on the ground, each rushing for a touchdown. The real question will be the status of star defensive lineman Kayvon Thobodeaux, who left the game in the first half with an ankle injury.

The Buckeyes were on the ropes for a while against Minnesota, but ultimately pulled away late for a 45-31 victory. QB C.J. Stroud struggled early, but finished with 294 yards and four touchdowns in the win. Ohio State looks to have a dynamic receiving group once again and if Stroud can remain efficient, a national title is not out of the question.

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Ohio State -14

Total: 64

Moneyline: Oregon +450, Ohio State -630

Line Movement

Opening Spread: Ohio State -12.5

Opening Total: 64

Key Injuries

Oregon

DE Kayvon Thibodeaux is questionable with a leg injury

TE Patrick Herbert is questionable with a knee

RB Sean Dollars is questionable with a knee

DT Jaylen Smith is questionable with an undisclosed injury

LB Jackson LaDuke is questionable with a leg injury

OL Bram Walden is questionable with a leg injury

Ohio State Buckeyes

CB Cameron Brown is questionable with an unknown injury

CB Sevyn Banks is questionable with an unknown injury

OL Harry Miller is questionable with an unknown injury

