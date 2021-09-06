Air Force vs. Navy odds heading into game week

A pair of service academies should be among the highlights of the Week 2 slate as the Air Force Falcons face the Navy Midshipmen in Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland on Saturday, September 11th at 3:30 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on CBS.

Air Force came out of Week 1 with a 1-0 record following a 35-14 victory over Lafayette, which is an FCS team. The Falcons held a 14-7 lead before pulling away with a pair of touchdowns late in the second quarter. Air Force threw just five passes, and quarterback Haaziq Daniels rushed for 72 yards and three touchdowns, running back Brad Roberts led the team with 111 yards and wide receiver Micah Davis had 101 yards rushing and a pair of touchdowns on just four carries. Who knows what to take away from this performance against an FCS opponent, but Air Force should expect to be a bowl team in 2021.

Navy fell behind against the Marshall Thundering Herd less than three minutes into the game and lost 49-7. Including last year’s loss to the BYU Cougars, the Midshipmen have been defeated by a combined score of 104-10 in their last two season openers. Navy is not a team that can come from behind, and the Midshipmen didn’t score till the fourth quarter despite 337 rushing yards on the day. Regardless of this result, the Mids should come ready to play in what is always an entertaining watch when two service academies match up against one another on the field.

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Air Force -6.5

Total: 43

Moneyline: Air Force -250, Navy +200

Key Injuries

No injuries to report

No injuries to report

