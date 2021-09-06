Texas A&M vs. Colorado odds heading into game week

One of the underrated matchups of Week 2 will take place in Saturday’s afternoon slate as the Texas A&M Aggies face the Colorado Buffaloes in Empire Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on Saturday, September 11th at 3:30 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on FOX.

The Aggies look like a team capable of surprising in the SEC West, but need more stellar play from Haynes King at quarterback. Texas A&M did get two 100-yard rushers with Devon Achane and Isaiah Spiller but King’s play will be the focus here. Jimbo Fisher just landed a big extension with the program, but he needs to prove he can sustain something competitive in a far tougher conference after flaming out at Florida State.

Colorado played well in a small sample size that was the Pac-12 schedule in 2020, but the Buffaloes will be outmatched talent-wise on Saturday, so it’ll be interesting to see how they perform in the first of two straight challenging non-conference home games. The Buffaloes beat up on Northern Colorado in Week 1 but went three-and-out in their first two drives and didn’t score till the second quarter. Colorado will need a better start because Texas A&M could jump on them early.

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Tecas A&M -17

Total: 51.5

Moneyline: Colorado +575, Texas A&M -850

Key Injuries

Texas A&M Aggies

TE Baylor Cupp is questionable with a leg

QB J.T. Shrout is out for the season with a knee

