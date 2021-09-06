NC State vs. Mississippi State odds heading into game week

Two teams with potent offenses should have a shootout Saturday night as the NC State Bulldogs face the Mississippi State Bulldogs in Starkville on Saturday, September 11th at 7:00 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on ESPN2 or ESPNU.

NC State absolutely bodied USF in a 45-0 blowout victory at home to open the season last Thursday night. Running backs Ricky Pearson Jr. and Zonovan Knight both had superb games, combining for 268 rushing yards and three touchdowns in the win. QB Devin Leary had a good showing in his first start since returning from a leg injury, going 17-26 through the air for 232 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. With a step up in a competition, let’s see if they can maintain that consistency on offense.

Mississippi State barely survived a game Louisiana Tech team 35-34, and the Bulldogs from The Magnolia State had to sweat a missed 46-yard field goal at the end of the game to hang on. MSU was down 17 entering the fourth quarter, and only some choking from Skip Holtz and La. Tech are how they escaped. Will Rogers was 39-47 for 370 yards with three touchdowns and an interception, but four total turnovers was costly.

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: NC St. -2.5

Total: 55.5

Moneyline: NC St. -140, Mississippi St. +120

Line Movement

Opening Spread: NC St. -2.5

Opening Total: 55.5

Key Injuries

NC State Bulldogs

No injuries to report

Mississippi State Bulldogs

WR Trip Wilson could be suspended

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA/MI), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (NH/CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH). CO/IL/IN/IA/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/MI only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.