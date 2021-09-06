Texas vs. Arkansas odds heading into game week

It’s an old Southwest Conference matchup reloaded as the Texas Longhorns face the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas on Saturday, September 11th at 7:00 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on ESPN.

Texas opened up the Steve Sarkisian era with a nice win over the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 38-18. The Longhorns look like a much more disciplined football team and did not make many errors in Week 1. Hudson Card completed 14 of 21 passes including a few explosive plays with 224 yards passing and two touchdowns, and Bijan Robinson rushed for more than 100 yards on the ground. Texas has had all the talent be annual contenders for the Big 12 and while the Longhorns probably aren’t there yet, the fan base cannot be disappointed where this team is headed after one game.

Arkansas trailed by 10 points in the third quarter against the Rice Owls in Week 1 before responding with 31 unanswered points to close out the game for a 38-17 win. Sticking so close to a team not expected to be very competitive in Conference USA is a slight concern, but opening weekend is always good for a few crazy results. Arkansas will need a much better start and play more like they did in the second half to compete with Texas in what should be a fascinating matchup to watch for both programs. Razorbacks linebacker Bumper Pool was ejected for targeting and will be unavailable for the first half of Saturday’s game.

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Texas -6

Total: 58.5

Moneyline: Texas -220, Arkansas +180

