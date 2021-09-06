Louisville vs. Ole Miss best bets

In the last game of the weekend for college football, there’s a neutral field Labor Day battle as the Louisville Cardinals take on the Ole Miss Rebels at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

This game features a pair of high-powered offenses that can score, and some defenses that can be politely described as occasionally generous. Let’s take a look at the matchup.

Updated SP+ per team

Louisville: 42nd (18th offense, 95th defense)

Ole Miss: 25th (8th offense, 59th defense)

Injury update for both teams

Louisville: No injuries reported

Ole Miss: TE Casey Kelly is out (undisclosed)

ATS/Total

Spread: Ole Miss -9

Total: 74.5

Moneyline: Louisville +270, Ole Miss -350

Returning talent/recruiting talent

Louisville: 60th (Offense 57, Defense 62)

Ole Miss: 22nd (Offense 20, Defense 33)

Weather

Dome

Ole Miss -9

Even without Lane Kiffin at the helm, still in Oxford with a breakthrough case of Covid-19, the Rebels offense with quarterback Matt Corral can put up plenty of points. They put 48 on both Alabama and LSU last year, and 59 on South Carolina. Consider the Vandy defense a bit closer to USCe than the powers of the SEC West, and this could get ugly early.

Scott Satterfield certainly had an interesting offseason amongst UL fans, and the Cards recruiting and imports look good, but not good enough to slow down a Kiffin team with an entire offseason to prepare.

Rebs. Big.