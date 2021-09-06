Best MLB team stacks for DFS on Monday, September 6th

Labor Day is jam-packed with MLB action, with most of it getting going in the afternoon, with only three of the 11 matchups getting started after 5 p.m. EST.

Sometimes with a plus-matchup on the MLB game slate, we get an opportunity to slot multiple players from the same team into our DFS lineups. You can learn more about MLB DFS strategy, including team stacks, here.

Here, we’ll break down three of the best team stacks for the MLB slate on Monday, September 6th.

Rafael Devers ($6,300)

J.D. Martinez ($5,200)

Alex Verdugo ($4,000)

The Sox are red-hot over the last month or so. Through the team’s last 30 games, they have the highest OPS in all of baseball with a .832 mark. They’ll be getting a favorable matchup on the bump too, facing off with Ryan Yarborough. His last start was against Boston, and he earned a win and only gave up two runs in six innings. But the previous two times he’s taken on the Sox this season he gave up a total of 11 runs and 13 hits over 10 innings. So Boston clearly has the ability to get ahold of him when they’re seeing the ball well.

Jose Altuve ($5,600)

Michael Brantley ($4,400)

Alex Bregman ($4,300)

The Astros have been a top offense all season and have remained in the top-10 over the last month of action, getting nearly 250 total hits, including 82 for extra bases, over that span. They’ve seen the ball well against Seattle too, especially projected starter Yusei Kikuchi.

Kikuchi has tossed against the Astros five times this season and has given up 25 hits and 15 earned runs over 28.2 innings. When Houston gets to their bullpen, they can dominate too. They’ve won nine of the 16 games played against Seattle this year, scoring an average of over five runs per game and haven’t been shut out against the M’s since April.

Minnesota Twins vs. Cleveland, 6:10 p.m. EST

Byron Buxton ($4,300)

Jorge Polanco ($4,800)

Josh Donaldson ($4,500)

The Twins have struggled on offense all season to be honest, but this is a matchup where they can put up a big number. Cleveland’s starter, Logan Allen, has had a rough season in 2021. He’s given up 23 earned runs over his last seven starts, which total just 25.1 innings. In his lone appearance against the Twins this year, he went just 1.1 innings and gave up six earned runs and three home runs. Granted, the Twins lineup has lost some power since then with Nelson Cruz being dealt to Tampa, but this lineup can still pack a punch from time to time.