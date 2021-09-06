Tracking MLB betting action for Monday, September 6th

There are 11 games of MLB action on the slate for Labor Day, but be sure to place your bets early because the vast majority of games start in the early afternoon.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Monday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Monday, September 6th

Mets vs Nationals UNDER 9.5 (-105)

The Mets aren’t known particularly for their stellar offense and the same can be said for Nationals. These teams have played each other 18 times so far this season and just five of them have gone over the 9.5 total run number. Trevor Williams is projected to start for New York, who has been dominant in recent starts. So it’s likely this game finishes on the lower end of the scoreboard.

These are two of the best teams in baseball as a whole, with Tampa on top of the season series with a record of 9-7. Still, the Red Sox have been dominant in the series when playing at Fenway, which is where today’s matchup is. The Sox are 4-2 this season in Bean Town, with an average margin of victory in the shadow of the green monster of over five runs.

Minnesota Twins vs Cleveland OVER 9.5 (-105)

Neither of these teams are known for their stellar pitching. In 12 previous meetings in 2021, the total score has gone over 9.5 seven times, including the only time Cleveland starter Logan Allen tossed against Minnesota this year.

LA Dodgers (-170) vs STL Cardinals

The Dodgers are 2-1 this season against ST. Louis, and their one loss came by just one run, while both their wins came by big margins. The Dodgers have Max Scherzer on the hill this afternoon too, so that’s rarely a good sign for the opposing offense. He shut them out in his only opportunity this season, going six innings and allowing just three hits.

