Washington vs. Michigan odds heading into game week

A Pac-12 team coming off a shocking loss heads to The Big House as the Washington Huskies face the Michigan Wolverines in Ann Arbor, Michigan on Saturday, September 11th at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on ABC.

Washington was a chic pick to win the Pac-12 this season, but they were simply brutal in a 13-7 loss to the Montana Grizzlies of the Big Sky Conference. Quarterback Dylan Morris was 27-46 for 226 yards and three interceptions. The Huskies ran 15 plays for 40 yards in the fourth quarter, and looked like the FCS team playing for a paycheck instead of their opponent. It will be a long week for head coach Jimmy Lake and UW.

Michigan had little trouble with Western Michigan in a 47-14 victory last Saturday. UM finished with 550 yards on 9.2 yards per play, including 14 carries for 111 yards and a touchdown from running back Blake Corum. Nine different receivers caught a pass, and starting quarterback Cade McNamara was 9-11 for 136 yards and two touchdowns in the romp. But the loss of WR Ronnie Bell looks to be long-term as he was carted off the field, a blow that might be a big problem for the Wolverines.

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Michigan -6

Total: 51

Moneyline: Washington +190, Michigan -235

Line Movement

Opening Spread: Michigan -2

Opening Total: 51

Key Injuries

Washington

LB Alphonzo Tuputala is questionable with an undisclosed ailment

QB Patrick O’Brien is questionable with an undisclosed ailment

WR Terrell Bynum is questionable with an undisclosed ailment

Michigan

WR Ronnie Bell is out with a leg injury

