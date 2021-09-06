Utah vs. BYU odds heading into game week

It’s the Holy War, and it should be a good one as the Utah Utes face the BYU Cougars in Provo, Utah on Saturday, September 11 at 10:15 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on ESPN.

The Utes are ranked in the top 25 with three transfers leading the way for the team. QB Charlie Brewer was 19-27 for 233 yards and two touchdowns in a 40-17 win over Weber State in Week 1. Tavion Thomas led all rushers with 12 carries for 107 yards and two touchdowns. The defense also looked stout, with the Wildcats gaining just 1.9 yards per rush.

The Cougars looked to have things in hand against Arizona, but had to work to hang on for the 24-16 win in Week 1. Quarterback Jaren Hill was 18-28 for 198 yards and two touchdowns, with running back Tyler Allegeier having 17 carries for 94 yards and a touchdown. BYU held the Wildcats to just 5.1 yards per play and 2.3 yards per rush, but still allowed 426 yards to a team picked at the bottom of most Pac-12 polls this season

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Utah -6.5

Total: 47

Moneyline: Utah -260, BYU +210

Line Movement

Opening Spread: Utah -5.5

Opening Total: 48

Key Injuries

Utah

No injuries to report

BYU

WR Puka Nacua is questionable with an undisclosed ailment

WR Kody Epps is questionable with a foot

WR Gunner Romney is questionable with a knee

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA/MI), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (NH/CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH). CO/IL/IN/IA/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/MI only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.