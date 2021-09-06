San Diego State vs. Arizona odds heading into game week

The Group of Five team is basically a coinflip against the Power Five one on the road this weekend as the San Diego State Aztecs face the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium on Saturday, September 11th at 10:00 p.m. (ET). The game is scheduled to air on the Pac12 Network.

San Diego State struggled out of the gate against lowly New Mexico State on Saturday, but pulled away in the second half for a 28-10 victory. SDSU quarterback Jordon Brookshire was just 7-20 for 115 yards with an interception, but the run game got going behind Greg Bell’s 21 carries for 161 yards. Bell might be yet another workhorse Aztec running back, the signature of the program under both Rocky Long and Brady Hoke’s leadership.

Arizona wasn’t expected to do much against BYU, but they made a game of it in a 24-16 loss. It’s a complete rebuild for new head coach Jedd Fisch, but a promising start against the Cougars is a good sign. Starting quarterback Gunner Cruz was 34-45 for 336 yards with a touchdown and an interception, but the defense allowed 34 carries for 161 yards and struggled to tackle at times.

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Arizona -1

Total: 48

Moneyline: San Diego State +100, Arizona -120

Line Movement

Opening Spread: Arizona -1

Opening Total: 48

Key Injuries

San Diego State

No injuries reported

Arizona

LB Jabar Triplett is questionable with a knee

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA/MI), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (NH/CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH). CO/IL/IN/IA/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/MI only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.